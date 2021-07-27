Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ADN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,051. The stock has a market cap of $361.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

