Advisory Alpha LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

PRU opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

