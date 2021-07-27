Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $252,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 330.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.