Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

