Aecon Group’s (AEGXF) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

