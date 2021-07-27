AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ASGLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

