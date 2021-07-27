Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 769,922 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

