AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 592.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

