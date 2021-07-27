Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $94.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

