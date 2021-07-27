agilon health (NYSE:AGL) versus Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Critical Review

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Tivity Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.76 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.79 -$223.63 million $1.46 16.95

agilon health has higher revenue and earnings than Tivity Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health -0.88% 649.58% 11.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tivity Health 1 1 5 0 2.57

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Summary

agilon health beats Tivity Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine. It also provides Wisely Well brand meals designed to support individuals and caregivers who are seeking meal convenience, as well as those recovering after a hospitalization or living with chronic conditions. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

