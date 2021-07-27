AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 579,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,863. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

