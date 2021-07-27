Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 139.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.49. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

