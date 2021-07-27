Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

