AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 11.9%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares were down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 16,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 332,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

