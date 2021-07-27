Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$25.45 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.72.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

