Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Cap of $185.68 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00006924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $185.68 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 149,332,112 coins and its circulating supply is 71,087,681 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

