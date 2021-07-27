Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKBTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

