Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:KERN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Akerna by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
