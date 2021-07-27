Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Akerna by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

