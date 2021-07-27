Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $758.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

