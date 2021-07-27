Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $386.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akumin.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AKU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 19,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,188. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $224.13 million and a P/E ratio of 315.00.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

