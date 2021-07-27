Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

