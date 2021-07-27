Alchemy Pay 1-Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00268707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00119447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00147260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

