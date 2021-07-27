Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.56. Alcoa posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

NYSE AA traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 176,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,488. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

