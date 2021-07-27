Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.98 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $197.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

