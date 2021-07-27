Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Sell at DZ Bank

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 371,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,641,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 107,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.