Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 32,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,436. Alight has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.