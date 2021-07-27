Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $989.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

ARLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

