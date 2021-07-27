Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

