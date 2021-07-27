Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

