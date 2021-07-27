Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,624. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.93. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

