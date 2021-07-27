Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.05. Amarin shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 12,788 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 188.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

