Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $105.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,594.65. 155,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,434.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

