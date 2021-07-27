American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Shares of AAL opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.93.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

