American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Critical Analysis

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $2.42 billion 1.26 $671.46 million $4.13 7.74 AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.89 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 19.17% 5.56% 0.47% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Equity Investment Life and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 3 4 0 2.57 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than AIA Group.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats AIA Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

