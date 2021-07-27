American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the payment services company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.34. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.