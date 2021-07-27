American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $283.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.73.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $285.74.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
