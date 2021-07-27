American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $283.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 282,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,423,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 149.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $285.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

