Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 9,923 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.44% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

