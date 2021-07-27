Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1,973.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17.

