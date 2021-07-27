Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Shake Shack worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

