Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 12,357 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cousins Properties worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

