Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 33,116 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,092,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.87. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

