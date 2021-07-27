Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 7,425 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

