Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.