Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,643 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RH opened at $677.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $278.13 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
