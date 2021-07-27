Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,643 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $677.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $278.13 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RH will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

