AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Kim W. Kunkle Sells 20,000 Shares

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $76,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kim W. Kunkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Kim W. Kunkle acquired 2,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $7,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Kim W. Kunkle purchased 100 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $390.00.

ASRV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 18,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AmeriServ Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

