Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.