Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

