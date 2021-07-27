Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $41,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

