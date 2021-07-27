Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $43,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $619.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.70. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

