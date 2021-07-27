Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $44,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

